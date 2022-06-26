Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 162,450 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7,885.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,450 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.