Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

