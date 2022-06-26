Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.30

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.30 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 93225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.60 ($0.17).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.99. The company has a market cap of £50.23 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

