Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.23. 22,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 767,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,063 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,312,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,404 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,669,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 605,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,462,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.