FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Up 7.5%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 31,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,173,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. FIG Partners lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $248,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,161,268.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 108,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,074 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after buying an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $73,116,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 621.2% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after buying an additional 1,258,773 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

