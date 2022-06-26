First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$14.88 on Friday. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$14.08 and a 1 year high of C$19.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

