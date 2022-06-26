First Command Bank Acquires 2,472 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

