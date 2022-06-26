First Command Bank Acquires 84 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $209.67 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day moving average is $275.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

