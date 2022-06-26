First Command Bank Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Command Bank trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $60,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $98,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 368.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $321.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.31. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

