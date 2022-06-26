First Command Bank Purchases 4,159 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.3% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.