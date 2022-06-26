First Command Bank Sells 7,931 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Command Bank decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.36. The company has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

