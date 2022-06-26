First Command Bank Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Command Bank cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $3,595,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,088,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.