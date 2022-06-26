First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Up 6.1%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$24.75 and last traded at C$24.63. Approximately 224,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,092,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.21.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.04.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.06. The stock has a market cap of C$17.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35.
About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
