Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 207,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 533,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$26.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 27.73 and a current ratio of 27.81.

Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. It holds a portfolio of 14 projects located in the Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

