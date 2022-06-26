Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 207,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 533,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$26.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 27.73 and a current ratio of 27.81.
Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)
