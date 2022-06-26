Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $171.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.76.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

