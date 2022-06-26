Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

