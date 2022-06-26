Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $118.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.42. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.30.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

