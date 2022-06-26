Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 10,179 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.
SKYY stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82.
