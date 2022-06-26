Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $308.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.62 and a 200-day moving average of $431.49. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $287.93 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.