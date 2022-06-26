Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $36.43 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

