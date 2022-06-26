Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

