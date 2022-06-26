Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.42. 12,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,065,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several research firms have commented on FLNC. Guggenheim began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,061,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 535,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,854,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 94,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

