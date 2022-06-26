Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 30,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 372,015 shares.The stock last traded at $68.18 and had previously closed at $67.16.

Several brokerages have commented on FMX. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.8483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.