ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading Down 4.3%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 5,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 497,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

