Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fortive by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fortive by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Fortive by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fortive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

