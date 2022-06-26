Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Landsea Homes worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSEA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $7.64 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $346.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $316.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $45,000,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mollie Fadule bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

