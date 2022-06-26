Foundry Partners LLC Buys 235,720 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,720 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $42,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

