Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360,672 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.17% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.50 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

