Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,815 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.17% of MEDNAX worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:MD opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

