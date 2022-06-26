Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Cowen worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cowen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Cowen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.44. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

