Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228,400 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cohu worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cohu by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $27.82 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277 in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

