Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,420 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 711.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 772.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BHE opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $799.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.96. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $636.08 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

