Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,694 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

