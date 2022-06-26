Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,635 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $31.67 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

