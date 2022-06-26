Foundry Partners LLC Has $965,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 387,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $105,787,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 883.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

