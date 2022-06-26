Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 64,740 Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Seneca Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth $89,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SENEA opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

