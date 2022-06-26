Foundry Partners LLC Sells 109,315 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,315 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of KB Home worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in KB Home by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in KB Home by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

KBH stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

