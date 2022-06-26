Foundry Partners LLC Sells 131,324 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,324 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.17 on Friday. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

