Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of IDT worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 480,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 130,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of IDT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth $2,115,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.23. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDT shares. TheStreet cut IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other IDT news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,313,904.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

