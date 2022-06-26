Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Horizon Bancorp worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 91,614 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

HBNC opened at $17.78 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $774.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.