Foundry Partners LLC Sells 567,790 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 567,790 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 338,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

IRWD opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $88,656.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,301 shares of company stock worth $2,792,698. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

