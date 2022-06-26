Foundry Partners LLC Sells 79,539 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,539 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.11% of EnerSys worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.
EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
