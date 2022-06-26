Foundry Partners LLC Sells 9,750 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,576,000 after buying an additional 457,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.