Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PB. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

