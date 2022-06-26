Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137,971 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Cabot worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cabot by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after buying an additional 2,858,841 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64,003 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $78.62.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

