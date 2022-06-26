Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $25.50 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $400.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

