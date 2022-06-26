Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGS opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,668,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $33,694.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,982.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,190 shares of company stock worth $164,942 in the last ninety days. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

