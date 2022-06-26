Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 293,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 705,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 209,520 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

