Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) were up 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 82,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,683,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Freshworks alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,907 shares of company stock worth $3,675,132. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.