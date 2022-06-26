GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 6.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $132.11 and last traded at $132.31. 105,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,151,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.02.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of -1.07.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GameStop by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after buying an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

